Just hours after Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with India, explosions were heard across Srinagar, prompting panic and a blackout in the area. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed disbelief on X, writing, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire?” Pakistan reportedly resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, violating the agreement. Sporadic gunfire was also reported from Rajouri, escalating tensions in the region. India Confirms Ceasefire Deal With Pakistan; Both Countries Reach Understanding to Stop Firing and Military Action, Says S Jaishankar.

Explosions Rock Srinagar Hours After Pakistan’s Agreement

What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!! — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. pic.twitter.com/HjRh2V3iNW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)