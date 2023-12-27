A fire gutted a BMW parked near the Mint compound in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 27. Fire brigade personnel swiftly reached the spot to conduct fire extinguishing operation. A video shared by News agency ANI shows the luxury car engulfed in flames. A man was seen trying to douse the fire with a pipe. The cause of the fire and extent of damage are yet to be determined. Further details in connection with the incident are awaited. Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Multi-Story Building of Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur Area (Watch Video).

Fire Tenders Conduct Firefighting Operation:

#WATCH | Telangana: A car was gutted in fire near the Mint compound in Hyderabad, earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HUzRlF6l9x — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

