Hyderabad, December 23: A huge fire broke out at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. The fire has engulfed a major part of the multi-story building of Ankura Hospital in the Gudimalkapur area. It was immediately not clear if there are any casualties. Huge flames engulfed the upper floor of the building. Four fire tenders and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) have been rushed to the scene. Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts At Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Ankura Hospital Fire

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: A fire broke out at Ankura Hospital in the Gudimalkapur area. Fire tenders reached the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/xcDfIZ2S4C — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

Fire services personnel and the police are presently evacuating the patients from the hospital. The fire reportedly started from a flexi on top of the hospital building located near Pillar No. 70 on PVNR Expressway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2023 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).