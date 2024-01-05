A bomb threat e-mail sent to the Patna High Court in Bihar on Friday, January 5, triggered a security scare and prompted a search operation by the police and the bomb squad. However, no explosive device was found on the court premises or other courts in the country. The police said the court registrar informed them about the e-mail and they deployed a bomb squad, an Anti-Terror Squad and a sniffer dog squad to the court. Bihar Shocker: Girl Student Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Patna, Probe Launched (Watch Videos).

