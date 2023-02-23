The Bombay High Court on Wednesday observed that if stray dogs are provided with food and a little care they will not be aggressive and attack humans. "Nobody can tell a dog or a tiger what its territorial limits are, they don't know your boundaries of Seawoods Estate. We had this problem (strays) in the Bombay High Court. We solved it by feeding them. Now they just sleep,” Justice Gautam Patel was quoted by Live Law. Mumbai Man Akshay Ridlan Develops Tags With QR Code To Keep Track of Stray Dogs.

