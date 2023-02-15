Mumbai, February 15: An engineer and a dog lover from Mumbai claims to have developed tags with QR code technology to keep track of stray dogs. The man behind the idea, Akshay Ridlan aims to provide these tags to people at a nominal price so as to increase the reach of the technology.

"It will also help the government find dogs' locations and make strategies for their sterilisation or vaccination. It can be done through the database. We want to offer this QR at a nominal price right now. People and organisations who feed or rescue animals can use this," Akshay said while talking to ANI. Video: Pack of Stray Dogs Attacks Pedestrian in Palm Olympia in Greater Noida, Incident Caught on CCTV.

Akshay further highlighted the various features provided by the technology. He said, "I attach the QR code with the reflective collar and then scan the QR with the scanner on my phone. After scanning, I get all the details in the digital form of a particular dog. This creates a UID (Unique identification), gender, pet name, name of the caretaker, phone number of the caretaker, and medical/vaccination history of the dog."

