The Border Security Force (BSF) on July 1 recovered two small plastic bottles of narcotic items suspected to be heroin near Rao ke Uttar village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, BSF in its release said. According to the BSF Punjab Frontier, the seized narcotics weigh around 1.5 kg. BSF added that drugs were discreetly floated from Pakistan to India in the River Satluj. Punjab: Drug Traffickers Switch to Online Deals via WhatsApp As BSF, Police Step Up the Heat.

Two Plastic Bottles Containing Heroin Seized:

Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized 2 plastic bottles containing approx 1.5 kg of Heroin near the village- Rao ke Uttar, district Ferozepur. The drugs were discreetly floated from Pakistan to India in the River Satluj: BSF Punjab Frontier pic.twitter.com/xi8Kiihukh — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

