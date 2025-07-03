A shocking scuffle broke out at the sacred Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand as devotees clashed violently over a photo opportunity at the temple gate. What was meant to be a spiritual journey turned chaotic when a disagreement escalated into a full-blown fight. Kicks and punches flew between pilgrims, disrupting the holy atmosphere. The viral video has left many outraged, questioning how far people will go—even at a place of worship—for the perfect picture. Brawl Caught on Camera in Kalyan: Bike Rider Holds Traffic Constable by Collar, Assaults Him in Public on Kalyan-Shahad Road After Being Caught for Driving on the Wrong Side (Watch Video).

Badrinath Temple Brawl

उत्तराखंड – बद्रीनाथ मंदिर के गेट पर फोटो खिंचवाने के लिए श्रद्धालु आपस में ही भिड़ गए, खूब लात–घूंसे चले। ये श्रद्धालु मन में अगाध श्रद्धा लेकर "पुण्य" पाने को बद्रीनाथ धाम आए थे। pic.twitter.com/KdZnffUO7f — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 3, 2025

