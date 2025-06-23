A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where an ugly brawl broke out between an on-duty traffic cop and a bike rider in Kalyan. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the fight erupted between traffic constable Sachin Ombase and a bike rider identified as Mayur Kene. It is alleged that the bike rider was driving on the wrong side amid a traffic jam when the Ombase nabbed him. In response, Kene allegedly attacked Ombase in a rage. The alleged brawl led to a significant traffic jam, resulting in slow movement of vehicular traffic on Kalyan-Shahad Road. A disturbing video of the brawl showing the rider holding the constable by the collar and assaulting him has also gone viral on social media. Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Mohan Ugle Thrashed by Female Party Worker Over Credit Dispute in Kalyan West, Video Goes Viral.

Brawl Breaks Out Between Traffic Cop and Bike Rider

