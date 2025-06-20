A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a passenger was allegedly beaten up inside the executive coach of the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express train in Jhansi. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Jhansi railway station after the passenger refused to change his seat. It is alleged that the attackers are said to be supporters of BJP MLA Rajeev Singh from Babina near Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. It is claimed that Rajeev Singh's supporters thrashed the passenger identified as Rajprakash, allegedly after he denied the MLA's demand to shift his seat. Disturbing photos and videos of the incident have also gone viral on social media. NCR Lodged by UP MLA in Vande Bharat Train Scuffle; Police Await Other Party's Complaint.

Vande Bharat Passenger Allegedly Beaten by BJP MLA Rajeev Singh's Supporters (Trigger Warning)

Passenger Beaten by BJP MLA's Supporters in Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express

Passenger Assaulted Aboard Vande Bharat Express Train, Says X User

@myogiadityanath @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @narendramodi @BJP4UP Passenger assaulted aboard Vande Bharat Express train en:Attacked by 7-8 men at Jhansi station; BJP MLA Rajeev Singh’s supporters accused of involvement in incident. Take action on MLA. pic.twitter.com/2v4iguxhvP — UDGEET SHARMA (@rock_sharma1986) June 20, 2025

Disturbing Photos and Videos of Assault Surface

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)