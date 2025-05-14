In a diplomatic victory for India, BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, held by Pakistan Rangers since April 23, 2025, was peacefully handed over at 10:30 AM via the Joint Check Post at Attari, Amritsar. The repatriation was carried out in line with established protocols, marking a successful outcome of diplomatic efforts. Shaw’s safe return underscores the effective coordination between Indian authorities and their Pakistani counterparts during a tense period of cross-border relations. Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Pakistan Ranger Apprehended by BSF From the International Border in Rajasthan.

Purnam Kumar Shaw Handed To India

Today BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India: BSF (Pic Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/TVzagO0AhK — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)