Budaun Double Murder Case: Mother of Accused Killed in Encounter Justifies Police Action, Says 'Galat Karoge To Aisa Hi Hoga Anjam' (Watch Video)

The mother of Sajid, who was the prime accused in Budaun double murder case and killed in police encounter, said what happened with her son was fair and she feels sad about the deceased children.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 20, 2024 02:13 PM IST

The mother of Sajid, who was killed in a police encounter after allegedly murdering two children in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, said what happened with her son was fair. According to police, Sajid, a local barber, allegedly hacked 13-year-old Ayush and six-year-old Honey to death at their house in Baba Colony in Badaun on Tuesday evening. "I feel really sad about those kids Ayush and Honey). If you would do wrong deeds, such things will happen to you (galat karoge toh sahi hua hai unke sath anjam)," she said when asked about her reaction to the encounter. She also said she is unaware of the whereabout of her second son Javed, who is absconding after the double murder. Budaun-Like Double Murder in Prayagraj: Two Children Brutally Beaten to Death by 'Mentally-Challenged' Aunt, Accused Absconding.

Mother of Accused in Budaun Double Murder Case on Death of Her Son in Police Encounter:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

