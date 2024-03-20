Budaun Double Murder Case: Mother of Accused Killed in Encounter Justifies Police Action, Says 'Galat Karoge To Aisa Hi Hoga Anjam' (Watch Video)

The mother of Sajid, who was killed in a police encounter after allegedly murdering two children in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, said what happened with her son was fair. According to police, Sajid, a local barber, allegedly hacked 13-year-old Ayush and six-year-old Honey to death at their house in Baba Colony in Badaun on Tuesday evening. "I feel really sad about those kids Ayush and Honey). If you would do wrong deeds, such things will happen to you (galat karoge toh sahi hua hai unke sath anjam)," she said when asked about her reaction to the encounter. She also said she is unaware of the whereabout of her second son Javed, who is absconding after the double murder. Budaun-Like Double Murder in Prayagraj: Two Children Brutally Beaten to Death by 'Mentally-Challenged' Aunt, Accused Absconding.

Mother of Accused in Budaun Double Murder Case on Death of Her Son in Police Encounter:

बदायूं में दो बच्चों को काटने वाले साजिद की मां को सुनिए. कह रही कि मेरे बेटे ने गलत काम किया, उसके साथ जो हुआ वह सही हुआ , एनकाउंटर होना चाहिए था. जैसा उसने किया उसके साथ वैसा ही हुआ. pic.twitter.com/Fi0ouXNB4j — ANURAG SINGH (@anuragsinghliv) March 20, 2024

