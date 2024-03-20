Following a similar incident in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, another case of double murder has surfaced in Prayagraj. Two innocent children, aged 3 and 6, were brutally beaten to death. The aunt of the children is accused of the crime. It is alleged that following a dispute with her sister-in-law, the aunt lost control and severely injured her two nephews by beating them with a wooden stick. The aunt, whose mental condition has reportedly been unstable for several days, is now on the run. The brutal murder of the two children has spread a wave of mourning in the area. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, took custody of the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem. The incident took place in the Hargad village in the Meja police station area. Further investigation is underway. Double Murder Rocks Badaun: Saloon Owners Kill Two Brothers Over Past Enmity in Uttar Pradesh, Angry Mob Set Fire to Their Shop (Watch Video).

Budaun-Like Double Murder in Prayagraj

UP : प्रयागराज के मेजा इलाके में डबल मर्डर। मासूम भाइयों 5 वर्षीय लकी और 3 वर्षीय अवि की पीट-पीटकर हत्या। सगी बुआ पूजा वारदात करके फरार हुई। बच्चों की मां से बुआ की खुन्नस रहती थी। pic.twitter.com/qDvxLGbDVh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 20, 2024

Police Launch Probe

