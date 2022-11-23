Multiple deaths of buffalo owing to "unidentified" diseases have been reported from Kodvat village in Uttar Pradesh. The village lies in the Sant Kabir Nagar district. The cause of death of the animals could not be ascertained. Villagers have accused the health department of negligence. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Heartbroken Over Death of Stray Dog, Girl Jumps Off Water Tank in Meerut, Dies

Death of Buffaloes Shocks UP Village:

संत कबीर नगर के नाथनगर ब्लॉक स्थित कोदवट गांव में अज्ञात बीमारी के चलते दर्जन भर भैंसों की मौत से किसान परेशान हैं। सूचना पर पहुंची स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम पर ग्रामीणों ने लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया है। जानवरों की मृत्यु का कारण का पता नहीं चल पाया है।#UttarPradesh — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) November 23, 2022

