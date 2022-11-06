Meerut, November 6: In an unfortunate incident, a nineteen-year-old girl from Meerut, who had cleared NEET this year and was supposed to start counselling shortly at a college in Mumbai, jumped to her death from a water tank after one of the street dogs she fed regularly was injured in an accident and died. The girl has been identified as Gauri Tyagi.

The girl's neighbours said that Gauri was fond of pets and always fed strays. On Thursday evening, she went for a walk and found that the dog had been hit by a vehicle. She brought it home and tried to save it, but the animal died, reported TOI.

Gauri refused to have dinner that evening as she couldn’t forget the incident. The next day, she climbed a water tank, 300m from her house, and jumped off. She succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital and her family cremated her soon after in their ancestral village. Rajasthan Shocker: Alcohol Addict Man Kills Four Family Members, Dumps Bodies in Water Tank Before Killing Self in Jodhpur

A senior police officer, privy to the case, told TOI on Saturday that Gauri used to live with her parents at Shraddhapuri colony in Kankarkhera area. Her father works in the petroleum sector and elder brother is an engineer. UP Shocker: Dalit Man Beaten to Death for Stealing Guava in Manena Village; Accused Held

Gauri found a wounded stray on Thursday and brought it home. She also spoke to a vet over the phone. But the dog was in severe pain and died in front of her. Her grandmother and others consoled her, said the officer.

The senior cop further said, "The next day at around 9.45am, Gauri fed the other strays and left home. A few local residents later found her lying in a pool of blood next to an overhead water tank. They informed her family. Soon, it was all over."

Daurala circle officer, Abhishek Patel, said that a police team went to the site, but the girl's family told them that they don't want to take the case forward. Patel added: "In fact, her father, quite shattered, informed the cops that Gauri fell from the roof of their house and not the water tank."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2022 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).