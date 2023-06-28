Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai and the surrounding metropolitan region, unleashing its destructive might upon the city and adjoining areas. In a recent occurrence, a compound wall in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai succumbed to the relentless monsoon rains, resulting in its collapse onto three parked cars below. This incident took place at the NRI Complex, and unfortunately, the affected vehicles happened to be luxury cars. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in this incident. Andheri Subway Flooded Videos: Mumbai Traffic Police Close Andheri Subway Due to Severe Waterlogging Following Heavy Rains.

Building Wall Collapses in Navi Mumbai Rains Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)