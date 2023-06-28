Andheri Subway has been closed for vehicular movement due to 1.5 to 2 feet water logging, and the traffic has been diverted towards SV Road, updated Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday. Meanwhile, visuals of waterlogged subway and roads from the city has been currently doing rounds on social media. Mumbai Rains Alert Today: Moderate to Intense Rainfall to Continue in Mumbai, Thane and Other Parts of MMR, Check Details.

Mumbai Traffic Police Close Andheri Subway Due to Waterlogging

Due to Due to accumulation of 1.5 to 2 feet water logging, Andheri Subway is closed for vehicular movement. Traffic is diverted towards SV Road.#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 28, 2023

Andheri Subway Flooded Videos

