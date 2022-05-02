The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the date for the by-election for Brajrajnagar (Odisha), Thrikkakara (Kerala), and Champawat (Uttarakhand) Assembly constituencies. The by-election will be on May 31, and the counting of votes will take place on June 3.

Check tweet:

By-election for Brajrajnagar (Odisha), Thrikkakara (Kerala) and Champawat (Uttarakhand) Assembly constituencies to be held on May 31: Election Commission of India The counting of votes will take place on June 3. pic.twitter.com/uvbI39DQn5 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)