Cabinet approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme for IT Hardware; scheme proposes incentive to boost domestic manufacturing & attract large investments in the value chain of IT Hardware. Target segments include laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs & servers: Union Minister RS Prasad.

