Delhi University (DU) told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that while it has no reservations in showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BA degree to the court, it will not expose university records to “strangers” seeking them for political motives. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing DU, argued that personal information cannot be sought under RTI and that the right to privacy under Article 21 supersedes the right to know. The court was hearing DU’s plea against a 2017 CIC order directing it to disclose Modi’s degree details. The issue arose after AAP supporter Neeraj Sharma filed an RTI following Arvind Kejriwal’s demand for Modi’s degree disclosure. The court has reserved its judgment on the matter. PM Narendra Modi Degree Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Against Gujarat High Court Order Denying Interim Relief in Academic Degree Defamation Case.

PM Modi Degree Row

