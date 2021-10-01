Mumbai, October 1: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today condemned the killing of a Sikh medicine practitioner in Pakistan's Peshawar. "Hakeem" Sardar Satnam Singh (Khalsa) was shot dead by unknown assailants on Thursday. Amarinder Singh urged India's Ministry of External Affairs to raise the matter with Pakistan.

Sad to know about the brutal murder of Hakeem Satnam Singh ji at Peshawar, Pakistan. Such a brutal attack against a minority community in Pakistan cannot be tolerated. Urge the @MEAIndia to take up the issue at the highest level & ensure Justice. https://t.co/OqSxBmYlHg — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 1, 2021

