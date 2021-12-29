Amravati, December 29: Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit head Somu Veerraju, who was in Vijayawada on Tuesday, made a controversial statement saying that the BJP will "provide liquor for just Rs 70" if the party received one crore votes, reported ANI. Though the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh is in 2024 and the immediate focus of the BJP is to retain power in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa in the upcoming assembly polls early next year, the party is setting its sight on dislodging the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra.

Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party...we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50: Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju in Vijayawada yesterday pic.twitter.com/U9F1V8vly7 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

