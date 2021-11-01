Acting on the complaint by the IDBI bank, the CBI has filed a case against a Mumbai-based private company, its directors, unknown public servants and others for cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 63.10 crore.

CBI has registered a case on complaint from IDBI Bank against a private company based at Mumbai & others incl its directors, unknown public servants & private persons on the allegations of cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 63.10 crores (approx) during 2014 to 2016 pic.twitter.com/wcqkp9vAPz — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)