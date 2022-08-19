Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the CBI is being misused. “CBI team came in the morning and searched my residence, seized my computer and phone. I and my family cooperated. We have done nothing wrong did no corruption therefore not afraid. CBI is being misused."

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Efforts are being made to stop the good works of the Delhi government. We've not done anything wrong. They (CBI) have not called me (for further questioning). CBI has taken my computer, phone and some files: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on #CBIRaid pic.twitter.com/vmtjyVVoeF — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Check Tweet:

CBI team came this morning. They searched my house and seized my computer and phone. My family cooperated with them and will continue to cooperate. We have not done any corruption or wrong. We are not afraid. We know that CBI is being misused: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/r50jykoxga — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

