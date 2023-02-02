In a tragic accident, a man reportedly fell off the seventh floor Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on Thursday. The man was severely injured in the mishap. ANI reported that Chandigarh Police has reached the spot. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment while the cause of the accident is being ascertained. Telangana: Farmer Attempts Self-Immolation in Front of CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s Camp Office at Pragati Bhavan.

Man Falls Off Haryana Civil Secretariat:

Chandigarh | A man was severely injured after falling from the 7th floor Haryana Civil Secretariat. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment. Chandigarh Police has reached the spot. The cause of the accident is being ascertained. — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)