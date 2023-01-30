Hyderabad, January 30: A farmer from Ibrahimpatnam attempted suicide by pouring petrol in front of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's camp office at Pragati Bhavan, police said on Monday.

According to the police, a farmer identified as Ilaiah, a resident of Ibrahimpatnam attempted suicide in front of the Pragati Bhavan. However, a major tragedy was avoided as the police stopped him from engaging in the extreme act on time. Nepal: Man Attempts Self-Immolation in Front of Parliament, CCTV Video Captures Incident.

C Harishchandra Reddy, Station House Officer (SHO) posted at Panjagutta Police Station said that the government had given him land in 1979 and acquired the land in 2010. He demanded justice after claiming that he did not receive the compensation and someone else has taken it. Telangana: Man Attempts Self-Immolation Near Legislative Assembly Over Disappointment With State Policies.

"The farmer was very upset after this incident and tried to commit suicide by pouring petrol on himself. Though he was immediately rescued by the security personnel. He was taken to the station and counselled. He came along with his wife and three children to the Pragati Bhawan," Reddy added. Further investigation is underway the police said.

