Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Chandigarh Administration has called on young citizens to join as Civil Defence Volunteers. The administration is encouraging individuals above the age of 18 to support emergency preparedness and help the nation in times of crisis. A Civil Defence Enrolment & Training Camp will be held on May 10, 2025, at 10:30 AM at the Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh. This initiative aims to equip volunteers with the necessary skills to assist during emergencies, offering them an opportunity to contribute to national security and safety. No More Stockpiling: Chandigarh DM Bans Hoarding of Essentials Including Rice, Wheat, Fuel and Medicines Amid Fears of Artificial Scarcity; Traders Told To Declare Stocks Within 3 Days.

Civil Defence Volunteers Needed in Chandigarh: Training Camp Details

*APPEAL TO THE YOUTH* *Serve the Nation. Be Prepared.* Chandigarh Administration invites young citizens who are above 18 years age, to join as *Civil Defence Volunteers* and support emergency preparedness. Civil Defence Enrolment & Training Camp: Date: 10th May 2025 Time: 10:30… — Chandigarh Admn (@chandigarh_admn) May 9, 2025

