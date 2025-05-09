No More Stockpiling: Chandigarh DM Bans Hoarding of Essentials Including Rice, Wheat, Fuel and Medicines Amid Fears of Artificial Scarcity; Traders Told To Declare Stocks Within 3 Days

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, Chandigarh DM bans hoarding of essential commodities like rice, wheat, fuel, and medicines. Traders must declare their stock within 3 days to prevent artificial scarcity and price hikes. Violators face action under the Essential Commodities Act.

No More Stockpiling: Chandigarh DM Bans Hoarding of Essentials Including Rice, Wheat, Fuel and Medicines Amid Fears of Artificial Scarcity; Traders Told To Declare Stocks Within 3 Days
Grocery Shop | Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
Socially Team Latestly| May 09, 2025 03:03 PM IST

In response to rising concerns over artificial scarcity amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, the Chandigarh District Magistrate has banned the hoarding of essential items, including food grains, fuel, and medicines. District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order under the Essential Commodities Act, directing all traders and stockists to declare their current inventory within three days. The administration said hoarding was triggering panic, abnormal price hikes, and possible public unrest. The order, effective from May 9 to July 7, prohibits individuals and businesses from stockpiling essentials like rice, wheat, sugar, fuel, and medicines. Violators will face legal action under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws. 'Our Supply Lines Are Operating Smoothly': Indian Oil Says There Is No Need for Panic Buying as Fuel and LPG Are Readily Available at All Outlets Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

Chandigarh DM Bans Hoarding of Essentials

Tags:
Chandigarh Chandigarh District Magistrate fuel Live Breaking News Headlines medicines Nishant Kumar Yadav Rice Stockpiling Wheat PM IST

Tags:
Chandigarh Chandigarh District Magistrate fuel Live Breaking News Headlines medicines Nishant Kumar Yadav Rice Stockpiling Wheat
