No More Stockpiling: Chandigarh DM Bans Hoarding of Essentials Including Rice, Wheat, Fuel and Medicines Amid Fears of Artificial Scarcity; Traders Told To Declare Stocks Within 3 Days

In response to rising concerns over artificial scarcity amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, the Chandigarh District Magistrate has banned the hoarding of essential items, including food grains, fuel, and medicines. District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order under the Essential Commodities Act, directing all traders and stockists to declare their current inventory within three days. The administration said hoarding was triggering panic, abnormal price hikes, and possible public unrest. The order, effective from May 9 to July 7, prohibits individuals and businesses from stockpiling essentials like rice, wheat, sugar, fuel, and medicines. Violators will face legal action under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws. 'Our Supply Lines Are Operating Smoothly': Indian Oil Says There Is No Need for Panic Buying as Fuel and LPG Are Readily Available at All Outlets Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

Chandigarh DM Bans Hoarding of Essentials

