The Chennai's Stanley Government Hospital canteen was shut on Sunday, November 12, after a viral video showed a rat feasting on food in a tray. A patient's relative recorded the video. The canteen staff quickly got rid of the rat and the food after a patient’s relative filmed the incident and complained about the canteen’s hygiene. Following this, the food safety officials shut down the canteen. Accident Caught on Camera in Chennai: Speeding Car Rams Crowd, People Flung in Air; Video Surfaces.

Rat Feasting on Food at Chennai Government Hospital Canteen

Video shows a rat crawling over food items kept at Stanley Government hospital canteen in Chennai. The video was filmed by the relative of a patient. #Chennai #Viral #ViralVideo #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/ypgzFhvw1q — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)