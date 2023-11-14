Chaos at a railway station in Punjab after the Chhath Puja special train was canceled on Tuesday evening, November 14. Angry Crowd pelted stones at the train movement after reaching the railway platform. A video shared by NDTV on X (former Twitter) shows a mob roaming on the tracks and pelting stones on a train. Meanwhile, thousands have started leaving for their native places in different north Indian states for Chhath Pooja festivities. Chhath Puja 2023 Schedule With Dates: From Nahay Khay & Kharna to Sandhya Arghya & Usha Arghya, Know Significance & Shubh Muhurat of All the Rituals Performed.

Chaos at Punjab Railway Station Due to Train Cancellation

#VIDEO | Chaos at Punjab railway station, people throw stones at train after cancellation of Chhath Puja special train pic.twitter.com/qmIK6PLfd9 — NDTV (@ndtv) November 14, 2023

