In a tragic accident, at least five people, including a child, were killed after a car rammed into a bike and a truck near Gudum village in Chhattisgarth's Balod district on Friday. One bike rider and four passengers in the car were killed on the spot, while a fifth passenger in the car suffered major injuries. Mumbai: Iron Rod From Under-Construction Building Falls on Auto Rickshaw in Jogeshwari; Woman Killed, Girl Injured (See Pics).

Chhattisgarh Road Accident:

Chhattisgarh | Five people including a child were killed & one seriously injured in Balod on 10th March after a car rammed into a truck while trying to overtake it. The car then hit a motorcycle. Case registered and probe underway: Jitendra Yadav, SP, Balod — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 12, 2023

