The Chhattisgarh High Court has acquitted a man convicted under the Pocso Act and Section 376(2)(n) IPC, citing insufficient evidence to prove the survivor was a minor and highlighting that the relationship was consensual. Justice Arvind Kumar Verma noted that the prosecution failed to verify the girl’s age with reliable documents or medical tests. The court found inconsistencies in the victim’s stated birthdate and dismissed school records as weak evidence without supporting testimony. The victim admitted she left with the man willingly and had consensual intercourse. Medical evidence found no injuries and concluded she was “habituated to sexual intercourse.” The court ruled that the girl was a consenting adult and released the accused after nearly six years in jail. It emphasised the absence of “legally admissible evidence” and cited Supreme Court precedent in questioning the validity of school records for determining age. ‘Unnatural Sex, Non-Consensual Sex With Major Wife Not Rape’: Chhattisgarh High Court Acquits Man Accused of Causing Wife’s Death by Inserting Hand Into Her Rectum.

Chhattisgarh HC Acquits Man of Rape

'Consensual Intercourse, Victim Habituated To Sex': Chhattisgarh High Court Acquits Man Of Rape Charges After 6 Yrs In Jailhttps://t.co/LP07CNCfQE — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 17, 2025

