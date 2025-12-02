Australian police say they have busted an alleged international child sexual abuse material ring with ritualistic and satanic themes, charging four Sydney men after raids across the city last Thursday, November 27. Strike Force Constantine, set up by the NSW Police Child Exploitation Internet Unit, uncovered a Sydney-based network while probing encrypted online forums distributing highly graphic child abuse material. Detectives seized thousands of videos depicting the abuse of children, from infants to 12-year-olds, during coordinated searches in Waterloo, Ultimo, and Malabar. The four men are accused of possessing, distributing, and facilitating access to the material through an internationally run website. Australia Shocker: Man Films Sex With Woman Using Hidden Camera in Victoria, Fined USD 5,000 After Sex Tape Goes Viral and Turns Victim's Life 'Upside-Down'.

‘Satanic’ Child Abuse Racket Busted in Australia

(Photo Credits; X/@CollinRugg)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABC News ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

