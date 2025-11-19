Bloomington police arrested 16 men, including an ICE employee, during a three-day child sex trafficking sting dubbed "Operation Creep," where suspects allegedly attempted to solicit a 17-year-old girl for sex. Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a press conference that the arrests were made using multiple investigative methods, revealing that most suspects were from the Twin Cities area. Among them was an ICE auditor who reportedly declared, "I’m ICE, boys," before being taken into custody. Another arrested suspect was identified as a staffer from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Authorities also released drone footage showing one suspect arriving with drugs and multiple firearms, while another claimed he was carrying a gun. Hodges noted that evolving technology has made such stings increasingly challenging and stressed the need for stronger laws to curb online exploitation. The investigation remains ongoing as not all suspects have been formally charged. US: Black SUV Rams ICE Vehicle in Broad Daylight in Chicago Amid Ongoing Tensions With Federal Agents, Video Surfaces.

ICE Employee Among 16 Arrested in Minnesota Child Sex Trafficking Sting

Bloomington police arrested 16 men this month in a sex sting called “Operation Creep”. The men are accused of trying to solicit a minor for sex. Chief Booker Hodges says one of the men they arrested is an ICE employee: “When he was arrested, he said ‘I’m ICE, boys.’” pic.twitter.com/dnIL9Ir9WC — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) November 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Chenue Her), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)