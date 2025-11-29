A 22-year-old Florida gym teacher, Yezmar Angeanis Ramos-Figueroa of Central Pointe Christian Academy, has been arrested for sending “inappropriate” messages photos to a 13-year-old student, authorities said. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported that the boy’s mother contacted police weeks earlier after discovering the messages. Investigators confirmed the student, who attends the school virtually, was a minor. During questioning, Ramos-Figueroa admitted to sending the texts and an image to the child. She was taken into custody on Wednesday, and the case is now under review as officials determine whether additional charges will be filed. Authorities stressed the importance of parental vigilance in monitoring children’s online interactions. Texas Shocker: Teacher Charged After Admitting To Sex With Teen She Called ‘Little Brother’, School Says Incident Occurred Off Campus.

Gym Instructor Accused of Sending ‘Inappropriate’ Texts and Photos to Minor

22 year-old gym teacher Yezmar Ramos-Figueroa arrested & charged for sending inappropriate photos and texts to a 13-year-old student after the mom reported her pic.twitter.com/9UzT0VRUx7 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)