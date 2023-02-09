In an unfortunate incident that took place in Chhattisgarh, seven students were killed while a student and an auto driver was after a collision took place between a rickshaw and a truck. According to reports, the auto carrying school students was hit by a truck near Korar village in Kanker district. "Injured students rushed to hospital in Korar," IG Bastar P Sundarraj said. After the incident, Chief Minister CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the road accident in Kanker district in which several school students died. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Targets Former CM Raman Singh Over Reservation Issue.

Road Accident in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh | Seven students dead while a student and an auto driver injured after an auto carrying school students was hit by a truck near Korar village in Kanker district. Injured students rushed to hospital in Korar, confirms IG Bastar P Sundarraj pic.twitter.com/AI19yPmJ7T — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)