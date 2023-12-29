In a shocking incident, the bodies of a man, his wife, and their daughter were discovered hanging in a sealed room within the BSUP Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Tikrapara police station of Chhattisgarh. Tikrapara Traffic Inspector Durgesh Raute confirmed the grim discovery, stating, “The police have found the bodies of three family members - a husband, wife, and their daughter - hanging. The bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examinations.” The police are currently conducting further investigations into this tragic event. More details will be provided as the investigation progresses. Delhi Shocker: Man Found Hanging From Tree in Park Near Dwarka Mor, Murder Case Registered.

Chhattisgarh Crime

