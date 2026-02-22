The Aligarh police arrested a hotel worker on Saturday, February 21, after a viral video captured him allegedly spitting on dough while preparing chapatis. The incident took place at a local eatery in the Quarsi area, where a customer surreptitiously filmed the act and posted it on social media. Following the video’s wide circulation, authorities not only took the accused into custody but also sealed the hotel for violating public health and safety norms. The establishment remains unoperational as the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) conducts a thorough inspection to determine the extent of hygiene breaches. Spit-Gate in Uttarkashi: Worker Seen Spitting on Tandoori Rotis at Uttarakhand Restaurant, Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Protests.
Hotel Worker Seen Spitting on Rotis in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, Arrested
अलीगढ़ में एक ढाबे पर थूक लगाकर रोटियां सेंकी जा रही थीं. किसी ने वीडियो बना वायरल कर दिया. पुलिस ने अब ढाबे पर एक्शन लिया है. pic.twitter.com/2zsuZtMTiJ
— Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 22, 2026
