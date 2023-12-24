In a significant development, three Naxals were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in the jungle area between Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna villages at the Dantewada Sukma Border. The bodies of the three Naxals were recovered following the encounter. In addition to this, the police also seized arms, ammunition, and other Naxal-related materials from the site. The incident marks a major breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to curb Naxal activities in the region. Chhattisgarh: Jawan Injured After Stepping on IED Amid Encounter With Naxalites in Bijapur District.

Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh | 3 naxals killed in fierce exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals in the jungle between Tumakpal & Dabba Kunna village at Dantewada Sukma Border area. bodies of 3 Naxals recovered. Arms & ammunition and Naxals related materials were also recovered:… — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)