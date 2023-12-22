Bijapur, December 22: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Friday, a police official said. The incident took place at 3:30pm during an encounter between security personnel and Naxalites in a forest near Potenar village under Jangla police station limits, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of members of Bhairamgarh "area committee" of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) in Potenar area, a joint team of DRG and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, launched an operation, he said.

"An exchange of fire took place between security forces and Naxalites when a patrolling team was cordoning off the area. During the skirmish, DRG jawan Suresh Michcha inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED, which triggered a blast that caused injuries to his leg," he said.

As per the preliminary information, two-three Naxalites also sustained bullet injuries in the gunfight but their colleagues managed to drag them inside the forest, the official said. "The injured jawan is being shifted to Bijapur district hospital. His condition is stated to be out of danger. The search operation by security personnel is underway in the area," he said.

