The Kerala High Court recently refused to quash a POCSO case registered against a 13-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy. The high court bench of Justice PG Ajithkumar went through the provisions of the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and concluded that a minor can also be an offender under the POCSO Act. The court also clarified that the accused child could be dealt with only as per the JJ Act and not in an ordinary criminal court. The High Court passed the order on a petition moved on behalf of the 13-year-old boy to quash an FIR registered against him for allegedly subjecting the victim to penetrative sexual assault. HC on Talaq: Muslim Women Need Not Move Court To Register Divorce by Talaq, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on POCSO Case

