In a tragic accident on NH-150A in Chitradurga district, Karnataka, a car flipped 15 times after hitting a highway divider, resulting in the deaths of three people, including two children. The horrifying incident occurred on April 1 between Challakere and Ballari near Bommakkanahalli Majid in Monakalmur Taluk. CCTV footage reveals the car flipping uncontrollably, throwing its occupants into the air. The driver, Moula Abdul, aged 35, and his two sons, Rehman, 15, and Sameer, 10, were killed on the spot. Three other family members, including Moula’s wife, Salima Begum, 31, his mother, Fatima, 75, and another son, Hussein, were seriously injured and rushed to Ballari VIMS Hospital for treatment. Reportedly, the family, originally from Yadgir, was returning from Bengaluru when the accident occurred. Bengaluru: Man Halts Car in Middle of Busy Road Near Hulimavu in Karnataka, Argues With Woman Traffic Police Officer After Being Asked Not To Jump Signal (Watch Video).

Car flips 15 times, bodies thrown in the air: 3 dead in #Karnataka highway crash

कर्नाटक के चित्रदुर्ग में हाईवे पर 15 बार पलटी कार, हवा में उछले पिता और दो बेटे, इस हादसे का वीडियो देख कांप जाएगी रूह, तीनों की मौत हादसा चित्रदुर्ग जिले के मोनकलमुरु तालुक के बोम्मक्कनहल्ली मस्जिद के पास हुआ। पुलिस के अनुसार, मरने वालों में मौला अब्दुल (35 वर्ष) शामिल हैं।…

