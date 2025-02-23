A video going viral on social media shows a man halting his car in the middle of a busy road in Karnataka's Bengaluru and engaging in a heated argument with a woman traffic police officer. The viral clip shows a major traffic jam in the area in Bengaluru as the man goes on arguing with the traffic police officer while stopping the car in the middle of the road. It is said that the incident took place near Hulimavu. As per a user on X (formerly Twitter), the incident began when the traffic police officer asked the driver not to jump the signal and follow traffic rules. However, the man was seen arguing with the woman officer and even threatening her. It is also learned that the Bengaluru booked the man after a video of the incident surfaced online. Bengaluru: History Sheeter Hyder Ali Hacked to Death Near Garuda Mall.

Man Argues With Traffic Cop in Middle of Road in Bengaluru

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)