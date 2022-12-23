The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions in the national capital ahead of the festival celebration of Christmas 2022. In its post, the traffic police said that elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city for Christmas Day celebrations, starting from December 24 to December 25, 2022. "Enjoy the festival by planning your commute accordingly," the Delhi traffic police said. Christmas 2022 in Kolkata: City of Joy Glitters With Colours of Christmas Ahead of New Year 2023 Celebrations (Watch Video).

Plan Your Commute Accordingly

Traffic Advisory Amid Christmas Day celebrations, starting from December 24 to December 25, 2022, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. Enjoy the festival by planning your commute accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/Y0EGkO0Zeu — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)