Ahead of the festival of Christmas, Kolkata on Tuesday glittered with the colours of Christmas as the city was embellished with lights amid the festive celebration ahead of New Year 2023. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the city of Kolkata being lit and glittered ahead of the festival of Christmas 2022. Christmas and New Year 2023: Delhi Police Issue Guidelines, Ask Revelers To Obtain Permission for Parties (Watch Video).

Kolkata Glitters With the Colours of Christmas

#WATCH | West Bengal: City of Joy Kolkata glitters with the colours of Christmas as it's all embellished with lights amid the festive celebration ahead of New Year. pic.twitter.com/pgqPdSZwIY — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

