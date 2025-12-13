The Mumbai traffic police have announced a vehicular movement restriction on several roads in the city ahead of Lionel Messi's visit in accordance with the GOAT India tour on Sunday, December 14. The celebrated footballer and World Cup winner will visit Wankhede Stadium, where the event is set to begin at 5 pm. The police have announced special traffic arrangements, with several roads going one-way, as an influx of football fans is expected during the Lionel Messi visit. Accordingly, the diversion and traffic restriction will remain in place from 12 pm to 11:00 pm on Sunday, December 13. Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Judicial Committee To Probe Chaos at Salt Lake Stadium Over Argentinian Soccer’s Visit.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory for Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Lionel Messi event at Wankhede Stadium on December 14, urging commuters to plan their travel and expect heavy congestion in the surrounding areas pic.twitter.com/EaE2rGxNYa — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

