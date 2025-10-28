Mumbai Police on Tuesday, October 28, issued a traffic advisory for motorists, announcing the temporary restrictions on heavy vehicles on Western Express Highway for the ongoing Maritime Week 2025 at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Maritime Week 2025 on Wednesday, October 29. According to the police, there will be temporary traffic restrictions on the Western Express Highway (WEH) on October 29, 2025, in view of the VVIP visit during the ongoing India Maritime Week exhibition at NESCO Exhibition Centre. Mumbai Traffic Police Advisory for ‘India Maritime Week 2025’ at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon Between October 27–31: Check List of Blocked Roads, Alternate Routes, No Parking Zones, and Other Details.

Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory for October 29 as PM Modi Attends India Maritime Week 2025

In view of ‘India Maritime Week -2025’ being organised at NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon (E), following temporary traffic regulations will be in place on 29th October 2025 from 2.00 pm to 9.00 pm.#MTPTrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/1IPZbxmwEF — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 28, 2025

