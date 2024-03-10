Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday, March 9, urged judges to write judgments in simple language. While speaking at an event, CJI DY Chandrachud also said that an attempt is being made to make court decisions available to people in their regional languages. He also stated that the Constitution is important for any nation's unity and progress. He further quoted Britain's constitutional law expert, Sir Ivor Jennings, who said India's constitution is a lawyer's paradise. Judges Should Be Unaffected by Criticisms and Social Media Commentary, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

CJI DY Chandrachud on Judgments

CJI DY Chandrachud Urges Judges To Write Judgments In Simple Language | @khannagyanvi https://t.co/s8Giwcr1Sp — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 9, 2024

