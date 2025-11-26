Leaders from across the political spectrum on Wednesday, November 26, paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of its adoption, celebrated as Samvidhan Divas. Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the framers of our Constitution , posting on X: “Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat. Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens, which we should always try to fulfil. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy.” Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Constitution, paying homage to "Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Ji, along with all the great members of the Constituent Assembly, and extend my heartfelt greetings to the fellow citizens on this day." Constitution Day 2025: Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar To Commemorate the Adoption of the Indian Constitution.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to 'Framers of Our Constitution'

On Constitution Day, we pay tribute to the framers of our Constitution. Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat. Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty. While it empowers us with… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2025

Amit Shah extends His 'Heartfelt Greetings to Fellow Citizens'

आज ‘संविधान दिवस’ पर बाबासाहेब डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर जी, डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद जी सहित संविधान सभा के सभी महान सदस्यों को नमन और देशवासियों को इस दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र भारत का संविधान हर देशवासी को समान अवसर, सम्मानपूर्ण जीवन, राष्ट्रीय कर्त्तव्य और… pic.twitter.com/i0AhwjODzH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2025

Mamata Banerjee on Constitution Day 2025

Today, on this Constitution Day, I pay my deepest respect and tribute to the great Constitution that we have, to the great document that binds us in India. I also pay my tribute today to the visionary framers of our Constitution, especially Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, its principal… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 26, 2025

DK Sivakumar Pays Tribute on Constitution Day

On this National Constitution Day, we reflect on the ideals that shaped our democracy and continue to guide our nation forward. The Congress has always championed these values, standing committed to protecting the rights and dignity of every citizen. As we honour this day, we… pic.twitter.com/UicEO0qhWH — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 26, 2025

MK Stalin Extends Greetings

India belongs to all its people, not to one culture or one ideology. On this #ConstitutionDay, we reaffirm our resolve to resist every force that tries to shrink Babasaheb #Ambedkar’s vision. We will do everything required to uphold true federalism as enshrined in our… pic.twitter.com/Q6ViPojm8x — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) November 26, 2025

