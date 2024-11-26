On the occasion of Constitution Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation to mark 75 years of the Indian Constitution. Taking to X on November 26, he wrote, "Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution." Calling the Constitution a "Guiding Light," PM Modi emphasised its role in shaping the nation's democracy and progress, saying, "humara samvidhan humari Guiding light hai." Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, led by Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the document. Constitution Day 2024 Wishes and Greetings: Celebrate Samvidhan Divas or National Law Day in India by Sharing Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes and Messages Online.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation on Constitution Day

